Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) will invest about ₹700 crore in setting up a new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The new plant is being set up to meet the vaccine security of the nation against economically important diseases such as Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) and other emerging diseases. The facility will create total employment for around 750 people.

The proposed facility will add another 300 million doses/annum of FMD vaccine to its capacity. The existing facility in Gachibowli already has a capacity of 300 million doses. IIL is a One Health company and the market leader in veterinary and human biologicals in India. It manufactures over 150+ products.

IIL, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is already one of the largest manufacturers of FMD vaccine in the world and is the leading supplier of FMD vaccine to the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). The facility is intended to be a state-of-art fully integrated biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) for drug substance (DS) production and respective fill-finish.

‘Aggressive growth path’

K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL, and other members of the executive leadership team of IIL met Telagnana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday and briefed on the company’s plans, according to a company release. “IIL is on an aggressive growth path and this third vaccine facility in Hyderabad will ensure self-sufficiency for our nation in the field of vaccines and thereby saving the exchequer and farmers several thousands of crores,’‘ Kumar said.