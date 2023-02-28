IKEA, Swedish furniture retailer, on Tuesday, said that Elena Pogosova has been appointed as the new Country Commercial Manager for the India business. She will be driving the country’s commercial agenda to develop IKEA India’s position in the market, grow the customer base, and secure a seamless and positive customer experience.

Elena will be part of the country management team at IKEA India and will report to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India.

Susanne Pulverer said, “We are on an exciting journey, building a purposeful and profitable brand in this country full of opportunities and challenges. With her competence and leadership, we are confident that she will be a strong contributor to creating the future for IKEA in India. We are all very much looking forward to having her here.”

In her over 13 years with the Ingka Group, she has held various positions, including Operations, Deputy Country Property Manager, Country Facility Manager, Regional Centre Manager for Ingka Centres Russia, and Market Area Manager for Ikea Retail Russia, the statment added.