Hyderabad, August 28

IKEA, Swedish home furnishings retailer which celebrated five years of retail operations in India, is confident about carrying forward its India success story.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India, said, “India has given us an opportunity to deeply understand the diverse needs and aspirations of the consumers and we have used these learnings to develop our offerings to create a better everyday life at home not only in India but across the globe. As we enter the next phase of our omnichannel expansion in India, we lead by being more affordable, accessible and sustainable for people. All of this would not have been possible without our passionate co-workers, customers, and the authorities in making this journey significant one for us”.

IKEA is growing in India, it said, adding that “India is a prioritised market for the Ingka group for future growth. Our ambition is to reach many more people in India through a strong omnichannel presence. We are today online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru.”

Three big format IKEA stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru and two city stores in Mumbai. IKEA remains invested and committed to India. IKEA has been sourcing from India for close to 40 years working with around 65 suppliers, 48,000 direct employees, and 500,000 people in the supply chain in India producing for IKEA stores worldwide.

Ingka Group has been underlining a strong and continued commitment to the Indian market. In the last 5 years, it has contributed to the growth of the organised home furnishings retail, increasing local sourcing, investing in new markets, creating employment, and learning from the Indian society to be locally relevant. With 5 physical stores and online presence in 6 cities, and investments from other entities like Ingka Centres, IKEA Foundation, Global Business Operations, Ingka Digital Hub and IKEA Supply, the commitment is even stronger with a ONE IKEA approach to create bigger impact., IKEA statement said

