Imagine Marketing makes key additions to its senior leadership team

Imagine Marketing Ltd, which is known for its flagship hearables brand boAt has made new appointments to its leadership team. On Monday, the company said that key additions have been made to the leadership team as part of its strategy focused on unlocking the next phase of growth.

The company, which got SEBI-approval for its ₹2,000-crore IPO, has also increased its workforce by over 110 employees taking its total strength to over 300.

While Prejith Narayan has been appointed as the Chief Business Officer, Charmie Awasthi has been appointed as Chief Human Resource Officer. Shyam Vedantam has come onboard as the Chief Product Delivery Officer. Rakshit Gupta will be responsible for spearheading the CX initiatives as the Head of Customer Experience at boAt. Vibhor Jain and Aman Brara have taken over the roles of Head of E-Commerce and Head of Wearables respectively.

Vivek Gambhir, CEO, Imagine Marketing Ltd, said, “Over the years, under the leadership of Aman and Sameer, our co-founders, the company has been successful in rapidly scaling up the business and delivering profitable growth. For our next phase of growth, we are elated to expand our team and welcome dynamic and talented leaders who will help us chart the way and take Imagine Marketing to the next level. As we grow, we will continue to scout for great talent to add across multiple functions.”

Established in 2013, Imagine Marketing offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, among others. Its flagship brand boAt offers a portfolio that is targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India. Last year, the company also forayed into personal care appliances under the brand MISFIT. The company currently has offices across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.