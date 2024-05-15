Push Sports, a sports-tech start-up, has appointed Vishal Gaba as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Push Sports also made an appearance on the business reality television series Shark Tank India.

Vishal holds 16 years of experience across multiple marketing verticals. He has previously worked with Bira 91, where he headed the marketing and communications for the brand and looked into business objectives to create brand awareness and sales for Bira’s merchandise store.

At Push Sports, Vishal will be heading strategic marketing efforts, focusing on brand, activation, advertising, and consumer advocacy.

“I am excited to join Push Sports and be a part of its mission to transform sports at the grassroot level across India. I look forward to working with the team to help build the Push Sports’ brand, scale the business nationwide and create a platform where individuals with love for sports can thrive and pursue their passion,”said Vishal Gaba, CMO, Push Sports.

According to the company, they have revamped sports learning for 7000+ children across 20+ locations, creating play arenas in over 2 lakh square feet across 65+ projects. The company has over 3000 active pay-to-play customers across its locations.

“With his vast knowledge and skills in marketing and brand development, we anticipate him to play a central role in helping scale the business. Vishal’s strategic insight and leadership will help us fast-track growth as one of the top players in the Indian sports-tech sector,”said Puru Singh, Founder and CEO of Push Sports.

Push Sports is backed by investors from across the world - including Beyond Seed, Ah!Ventures, PokerBaazi and, Piyush Bansal, Founder, Lenskart and Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder, Sugar Cosmetics in Shark Tank India Season 3.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)