Bengaluru, Dec 8 Hari Darshan, an incense products company, plans to strengthen its foothold in the East and South of the country, even as it intends to develop a stronger wellness product portfolio in the coming two years. The company will focus on West Bengal, Odisha, along with the entire southerner region, and will spend around ₹50–60 crore for the expansion, according to Goldy Nagdev, Managing Director, Hari Darshan.

“There are a lot of gaps that we want to fill, such as in east and south Indian markets, where our distribution is not strong because of the presence of the local players. Another area of growth for us is the wellness products category, where we intend to introduce products such as natural aroma sticks, bambooless aroma sticks,” said Nagdev.

The most important strategy is to build a strong distribution network, the MD said to businessline. “We are looking for new tie-ups with a few regional brands, also if we find an attractive new player, we might look into investing in it as well. We are open and flexible to any opportunity to expand further into those markets. In addition, we would focus on improving the products and packaging by incorporating some regional preferences in terms of pack sizes, and price points.”

Since it has a dominant presence in the northern and western markets, the company generates about 80 per cent of its revenues from those regions. “In FY22, our gross revenues were ₹300 crore and as we expand, we would like this proportion to come down to 60 per cent in two years,” he said.

Exports

Additionally, the company also exports its products to international markets including Latin America, South America, Europe (Italy, Spain, Portugal), and other regions. Exports contributed close to 15 per cent of its revenues in FY’22, he said.

Hari Darshan offers a variety of products including agarbatti, dhoop, chandan tika, hawan samagri and other puja products and produces 3,000 tonnes of these products every month at their current processing levels, said Nagdev.

“By operating at our maximum capacity levels within the existing infrastructure, the monthly production can be doubled,” he said.

The company has seven manufacturing facilities: Noida-3, Ghaziabad-1, Himachal Pradesh-1, and Bengaluru-2 and has an employee base of 900 people.