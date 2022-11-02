Indegene is helping biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca scale up its omnichannel operations across the globe to bring in a more personalised customer experience, said the company.

A digital-first, life sciences commercialisation company, Indegene will use its healthcare expertise in operating digital centers of excellence to help streamline the client’s global content supply chain, besides bringing in personalised customer journeys in an agile, global engagement model, it explained. Its partnerships with marketing platform providers will support the client’s omnichannel operations efficiently and at scale, it added.

Indegene works with biopharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies to develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective way.