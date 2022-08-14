India@75: Start-ups show off Swadeshi tech play

Bengaluru, August 14

Start-ups are celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day by showcasing Swadeshi technology in innovative ways. For instance, consumer mapping portal Mappls has launched the #HarGharTiranga campaign on the metaverse, or take the way there is 24-hour-live patriotic and inspirational shows on mobile lock screens by InMobi’s Glance.

MapMyIndia’s indigenous map app Mappls’ virtual Har Ghar Tiranga campaign allows Indians across the globe to participate in the initiative by establishing an Indian flag virtually at their home through the platform.

“Like everybody in India, we were also inspired by the government’s call for Har Ghar Tiranga. As the only Swadeshi maps app in the market, we wanted to enable Indians across the world to participate in the campaign,” said Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia & Mappls.

Virtual campaign

Verma added that he expects this virtual campaign to create awareness around the Mappls platform.

Similarly, a digital solutions provider Kiya.ai will also be celebrating Independence Day in the metaverse through the ‘Kiyaverse’ which aims to merge real-world banking with Metaverse banking. It has created a zone in the Kiyaverse called Bharatmeta which will allow visitors to observe the Indian flag being hoisted on a virtual monument and explore the zone while listening to patriotic songs.

Commenting on the campaign, Kiya.ai MD and CEO Rajesh Mirjankar said, “Over the last 75 years, India has become a bedrock for innovation in the technology sector. It is our privilege to celebrate this glorious journey by honouring our national flag in the metaverse. Metaverse is a huge opportunity and will change the way we communicate and do business.”

‘Hyperlive’ experiences

On the other hand, InMobi’s live commerce app Glance is marking this Independence day by hosting ‘Hyperlive’ experiences on consumers’ mobile lock screens throughout the day. These ‘Hyperlive’ experiences will include a series of patriotic and inspirational shows being streamed on mobile lock screens of the users. Glance will have special shows that will chronicle India’s freedom struggle, ideas and achievements among others.

“We are committed to our role in the growth of a digital India and our mega celebration on Glance lock screen on August 15 is a testament to our commitment,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi Group