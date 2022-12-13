Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling clocked over 100 per cent business growth compared to business as usual (week in November), during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale events held globally between November 24 and 28 November.

Customers across Amazon global marketplaces like North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa shopped the highest from Indian exporters with Australia, Japan and Singapore also reporting high growth for sellers. The highest growth was seen in categories like toys (60 per cent), kitchen (40 per cent, home (25 per cent), jewellery and grocery (20 per cent).

According to Amazon, globally popular Indian brands such as Vahdam, Skillmatics, California Design Den, VirVentures, and Kart It, among others remained in high demand during the sale.

Made in India products

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India, said, “The accelerated growth of Indian exporters during the annual BFCM sale events globally is a testament to the momentum we are seeing in our e-commerce exports program. With Amazon Global Selling, entrepreneurs of all sizes from across India are able to leverage Amazon’s investments in logistics and infrastructure to cater to customers across the world. We are humbled to play a role in taking their Made in India products global as we continue to work towards our pledge of enabling $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

This year, Amazon slashed the subscription fee for new exporters joining its Global Selling program for the first three months from $120 (39.99 per month) to just $1, among other initiatives.. Amazon said this led to an about 50 per cent jump in new seller sign-ups on the programme compared to the previous month.

