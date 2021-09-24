Indian Immunologicals to ramp up production of Covaxin substance to 10 million doses per month by Dec

Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is ramping up the production of Covaxin substance to three million doses per month, which will be increased to 10 million doses per month by December.

This was disclosed by the Hyderabad-based IIL during the visit of Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy to its plant here on Friday.

The company has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in April 2021 to produce a Covaxin drug substance.

To date, IIL has supplied 2 million doses of the drug substance. It is learned that the drug substance produced by IIL has already been formulated into vaccines by BBIL and is ready for use. IIL will produce 3 million doses a month and from December will increase it to 10 million doses.

Also read: With vaccines for kids on the way, Govt progressing on several fronts

“IIL is also developing on a live attenuated Covid 19 vaccine which has many advantages and will be rolled out next year. The animal studies have been completed and the results are very encouraging. Human trials are also expected to start soon,” K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said.

Krishna Ella, CMD, BBIL said it was essential that both competing organisations come together and support each other to a larger cause of national health. “If the Indian companies don’t join hands, then the multinationals will take over the industry,” he added.