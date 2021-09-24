Indian Immunologicals to ramp up production of Covaxin substance to 10 million doses per month by Dec

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is ramping up the production of Covaxin substance to three million doses per month, which will be increased to 10 million doses per month by December.
This was disclosed by the Hyderabad-based IIL during the visit of Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy to its plant here on Friday.
The company has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in April 2021 to produce a Covaxin drug substance.
To date, IIL has supplied 2 million doses of the drug substance. It is learned that the drug substance produced by IIL has already been formulated into vaccines by BBIL and is ready for use. IIL will produce 3 million doses a month and from December will increase it to 10 million doses.
Also read: With vaccines for kids on the way, Govt progressing on several fronts
“IIL is also developing on a live attenuated Covid 19 vaccine which has many advantages and will be rolled out next year. The animal studies have been completed and the results are very encouraging. Human trials are also expected to start soon,” K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said.
Krishna Ella, CMD, BBIL said it was essential that both competing organisations come together and support each other to a larger cause of national health. “If the Indian companies don’t join hands, then the multinationals will take over the industry,” he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...