Indian operations are hurting but we will continue to invest: Marriott International

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Despite the impact of the lockdown on the hospitality sector, Marriott International considers India as one of its top markets, according to Craig S. Smith, Group President, International, Marriott International.
“We are continuing to invest in properties in India despite the pandemic. In the future, we will bring our other brands to India as well,” Smith said while responding to a question from BusinessLine at a virtual event organised by Les Clefs d'Or, a global professional association of hotel concierges.
Smith sees a lot of potential in the Indian market because of the young population. “Not only that, India has great talent, too. We are also exporting talent from India to other markets where we are present.”
Smith acknowledged that Indian operations are “hurting” due to the covid-19 pandemic and that the hospitality industry has “never seen a downturn like this.”
While the company is seeing recoveries in destinations like Dubai and China, and the occupancies have bounced back for Marriott very well post the covid-19 pandemic, however, “India is hurting badly.” he said
During its recent earnings call, the company had said that the Asia Pacific region is reviving but at a slow pace. The recoveries across Asia Pacific Excluding China, or APEC, and the Caribbean and Latin America, or CALA, have been more uneven. In APEC, strong demand in Australia and the Maldives has been offset by rising COVID cases in other countries like India and Japan
So far there have been over 2.96 crore cases of covid-19 in India. He explained that several other countries had a safety net which wasn’t the case with India. “India was bouncing back quickly, but got severely hit by the third wave of covid-19 and the government shutting out states overnight. It has been very difficult in India,” Smith said.
According to a report by hospitality industry tracker STR, over 270 branded hotels in Inida had temporarily closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 while at least eight hotels of branded chains have shut down permanently. Recently, Hyatt Regency in Mumbai was closed temporarily due to a financial crunch.
Marriott has a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. It has over 125 hotels in India under 16 of its brands.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...