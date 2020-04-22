IndianOil appeals to Ujjwala customers in TN to avail free LPG refill

PSU oil major Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) has said that all its bottling plants in Tamil Nadu are operating at full capacity to meet the LPG demand in the state.

To meet LPG refills, the company has been delivering more than 2.5 lakh cylinders per day on an average across the state. In some days, the number reaches up to 3 lakh cylinders per day owing to enhanced demand for the product.

To ensure this output consistently and seamlessly, all the 12 Bottling Plants of IndianOil in Tamil Nadu are operating to full capacity without any disruptions, many a times including on Sundays/holidays, the company said in a statement.

IndianOil has advised its distributors to give priority refill deliveries to its Ujjwala customers (PMUY), for whom the Government of India has extended the facility of three LPG refills free of cost during the months April, May and June 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme.

The cost of cylinders in terms of retail selling price (RSP) for refills for the month of April has already been deposited in to the PMUY bank accounts of over 96 per cent of the 16.6 lakh PMUY Customers of IndianOil in Tamil Nadu.

Customers are required to use this money to purchase the LPG Refill at the time of delivery. Out of this total, over 8 Lakh PMUY customers accounting for around 50 per cent of the total have already booked the cylinders, which have been delivered in most of the cases.

IndianOil appeals now to those PMUY Customers, who are yet to avail the first free cylinder to come forward and do the booking by 28th of April, so that the first free cylinder is delivered to them by April end. This would enable IndianOil to deposit the cost of the second LPG refill for the month of May 2020 by the first week of May 2020, it said.

However, PMUY customers would be able to book for the second cylinder only after 15 days from the date of delivery of the first free cylinder.

For more information on the free LPG refill scheme, the PMUY Indane customers of IndianOil can call the number 8056002020 from 9AM to 6PM from Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, IndianOil’s LPG distributors and delivery boys are going the extra mile to ensure timely delivery of LPG cylinders to the doorsteps of customers in the safest possible way.