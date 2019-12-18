IndianOil INDMAX refining technology licensed to European company NIS

Video | How do women view careers today?
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL’s) INDMAX refining technology has been licensed to Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) of Serbia for production of higher value products.
Lummus Technology Inc, USA, is the global licensing partner for IOCL’s INDMAX technology.
An IndianOil statement said that this is the first ever overseas agreement to licence IndianOil's INDMAX refinery process technology for high propylene production.
An agreement for the same has been signed between NIS and Lummus, an IOCL statement said.
NIS is one of the largest vertically integrated oil & gas companies in Southeast Europe, with the Russian oil and gas conglomerate, Gazprom Neft (GPN), as its major shareholder.
IndianOil’s R&D Centre developed INDMAX in-house to enhance refinery profit margins by achieving high yields of LPG, light olefins and high-octane gasoline from residual petroleum hydrocarbon streams and fractions.
The efficacy of the technology was first demonstrated by setting up a 1 lakh tonnes per annum unit at IndianOil’s Guwahati Refinery in the year 2003. This was followed by the mega INDMAX unit at Paradip Refinery in 2015, which placed IndianOil in the league of world-class refinery process licensors. A third INDMAX unit of 0.74 million tonnes per annum is under commissioning at IndianOil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, the statement added.
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...