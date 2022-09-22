hamburger

Companies

IndiGo starts direct daily flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah

Abhishek Law 9821 | New Delhi, September 22 | Updated on: Sep 22, 2022

CHENNAI,TAMIL NADU, 03/02/2020 : A view of the IndiGo flight flying at Chennai Airport. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj / The Hindu | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th West Asian nation on the 6E network

India’s largest carrier IndiGo has commenced operations — daily direct flights — between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah, from Thursday. 

Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th West Asian nation on the 6E network, the airline said in a statement. 

The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal to mark the occasion, IndiGo’s statement said.

Enhanced connectivity

According to Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, Ras Al Khaimah is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, and is now focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism. 

“This new route further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy,” he said. 

Published on September 22, 2022
IndiGo
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you