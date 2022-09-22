IndiGo starts direct daily flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah

India’s largest carrier IndiGo has commenced operations — daily direct flights — between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah, from Thursday.

Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th West Asian nation on the 6E network, the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal to mark the occasion, IndiGo’s statement said.

Enhanced connectivity

According to Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, Ras Al Khaimah is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, and is now focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism.

“This new route further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy,” he said.