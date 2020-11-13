inFeedo raises $3.2 million from Bling Capital

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
inFeedo, a SaaS-based people analytics start-up, has raised $3.2 million in an oversubscribed round after Y Combinator’s demo day that took place in August this year. The company has also given partial exits worth $1.1 million to early investors and ex-employees.
Leading the investor pack is Benjamin Ling, Founder at Bling Capital, formerly General Partner at Khosla Ventures and Executive at Google, YouTube, and Facebook. Simon Yoo (former MD at CitiBank APAC), Maninder Gulati (Chief Strategy Officer at OYO), Munish Varma (MD - EMEA at SoftBank), Girish Mathrubootham (Founder at Freshworks), and others are also part of this investor bandwagon.
inFeedo raises $700K from Y-Combinator and others
“We are already cash-flow positive and growing fast but 2020 taught me the importance of building a war chest and a team of A-players that can help you stand out even during a crisis. With this fundraise, we will reinforce our belief to invest in incredible individuals driven by curiosity to unlock our next phase of growth. Most importantly, I’m extremely grateful to see the kind of wealth we’ve been able to create during a pandemic for our employees and investors, who stuck with us through thick and thin,” said CEO and founder, Tanmaya Jain.
inFeedo is looking to hire for key leadership roles across Engineering, Product and Marketing to expand its customer base in Asia-Pacific and achieve $10 million in revenue.
inFeedo’s employee experience bot ‘Amber’ helps leadership find hidden gaps in their culture, managers, and remote employee experience. She is an artificially intelligent (AI) bot who chats with employees, analyses their sentiment, and proactively finds those who are unhappy or likely to leave. inFeedo has 3,00,000 users across more than 50 countries with over 100 customers, including enterprises like Tata Group, GE Healthcare, Lenovo, Airtel, Puma, AXA, ITC, OYO and BYJU’S.
“Millions of employees have subconsciously become adverse towards starting their workdays. They clearly deserve a friend at work who listens, remembers, and prioritises their concerns. That’s why products like Amber need a heart and soul for HR to build employee trust at scale,” adds Tanmaya.
