Infosys reports 11.7% jump in net profit

Infosys posted an 11.7 per cent increase in net profit to ₹5,428 crore on a year on year basis, while revenue grew 20.5 per cent to ₹29,602 crore for the same period.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company said it has increased its revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5 per cent.

Growth was broad-based across geographies and segments with the largest geography, North America growing at 23.1 per cent and the largest segment, financial services growing at 20.5 per cent, YoY in constant currency. Large deal momentum continued with TCV of $2.15 billion in Q2. The operating margin for the quarter was 23.6 per cent.

"Our growth outlook continues to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings. As we witness a strong market opportunity with global enterprises rapidly accelerating their digital journeys, our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, including the differentiated cloud play, Infosys CobaltTM, has uniquely positioned us to continue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as the preferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market.”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.