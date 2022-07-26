hamburger

Infosys to hire 300 workers in Singapore

BL Bengaluru Bureau | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022
Infosys steps towards a skilled and future-ready workforce in Singapore

This step is a part of a collaboration with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals

IT major Infosys will hire 300 workers in Singapore over the next three years across a variety of roles. 

This is a part of its collaboration with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore — a statutory board —to support the government’s ongoing programmes to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals. 

The company will aim to hire technology professionals, mature PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) from tech and non-tech backgrounds, as well as fresh graduates from polytechnics and universities to create a skilled and future-ready workforce in Singapore. 

Joint venture

Infosys, along with Infosys Compaz (iCompaz) — a joint venture between Infosys Limited and Temasek Holdings—will hire these individuals as part of IMDA’s TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) program.

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, says, “Our collaboration with the government of Singapore underscores our investment and commitment to leverage Infosys’ digital expertise to develop a highly skilled future workforce at a time when the world is trying to embrace digital at scale to navigate the post-pandemic economic reality.” 

The plan to hire 300 locals in Singapore reinforces the company’s commitment to localisation strategy, at a global level. Infosys looks forward to strengthening its presence in Singapore, in pace with the digital transformation journeys of our clients, he added. 

Published on July 26, 2022
