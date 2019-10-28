Innovative Foods eyes `disruptive innovation’ to drive frozen foods growth

macOS Catalina: An upgrade guide
If you are already invested in the Apple eco-system, this is a must upgrade for you as long as you have ...
Frozen snacks category will dominate transformation for the frozen food market, which is expected to grow at a robust 17 per cent led by disruptive innovations in the category.
The frozen food market includes snacks, meat, poultry & seafoods, and frozen fruits & vegetables, among others, of which frozen snacks dominate the demand, which is anticipated to continue dominating the market through 2021, due to wide variety of products available in the segment.
Bengaluru-based Innovative Foods Limited, which markets frozen foods products under the brand of Sumeru Foods, looks to capitalise on the innovative disruptions the company is implementing for the frozen foods.
"There are a lot of disruptive innovative products being introduced in different categories. At Sumeru, we have launched millet khichdi (ready to eat), also a few months back we launched momos in the category. Frozen foods category is buoyant and likely to see big growth driven by newer and innovative sub-categories. This will also disrupt the market, and in the next few years, this market is going to explode," Mithun Appaiah, CEO of Innovative Foods Limited, told BusinessLine. Also, there are products such as frozen peas and frozen corn.
Currently, markets in the North and South India are showing healthy growth.
Notably, earlier dairy major and Amul marketer, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) had last year launched six products under the category of "Happy Treats" frozen potato snacks. Amul Happy Treats provides six varieties in the frozen potato snacks category including Aloo Tikki, French Fries, Potato Wedges and veggie stix among others.
Sumeru is currently, the market leader in the frozen parathas category with about 50 per cent market share in the category, while it gets the majority of its revenues from non-vegetarian products i.e. frozen chicken. Put together the frozen chicken-based business, and Frozen paratha category contributes about 35 per cent of the revenues to the company.
Emerging cold-chain industry is benefiting frozen food market in India, while North is proving to be a significant revenue driver for the frozen food market due to robust growth in employment opportunities and rising migrating population.
Currently, the Indian frozen food market is dominated by frozen snacks and vegetables - these segments together account for 85 per cent of the volume and 65 per cent of the sales.
Though frozen food is gaining in popularity, particularly in North, it still has a limited audience due to unhealthy tag segment carries, which is an extension from the more substantial processed/packaged food.
Appaiah further stated that Sumeru tries to bust this myth with standard manufacturing processes and healthier ingredients for frozen food products.
If you are already invested in the Apple eco-system, this is a must upgrade for you as long as you have ...
Phone makers are getting serious about the foldable form factor
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
The vehicle registration certificate and the insurance policy must be in the same person’s name
In the absence of a will, succession laws decide whom your estate will go to and it might not be aligned to ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism