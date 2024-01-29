Inox Wind (IWL) on Monday announced that its 3 megawatt (MW) Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), with booster capacity up to 3.3 MW, has been enlisted in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM), published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

This listing signals that the 3 MW wind turbine is now commercially available, the company said.

Inox Wind’s 3 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) with booster capacity up to 3.3 MW, developed with globally renowned AMSC as the technology partner, is a globally proven turbine with more than a decade of operating history. It has a 145 m rotor diameter, one of the largest in its class, it added.

The WTG will be available in multiple hub height variants, including 100 meter, 120 m, and 140 m. This turbine offers one of the lowest levelised costs of energy on a per unit basis , resulting in lower costs of production, transport & logistics as well as installation, thereby, giving the company a sustainable edge in the Indian market.

With multiple orders aggregating more than 550 MW in hand for the 3 MW WTGs, and with RLMM in place, there will be a major ramp-up in the manufacturing and supply of the turbines to meet the high demand.

IWL CEO Kailash Tarachandani said: “The RLMM listing of our state-of-the-art 3 MW WTGs is an important milestone for the company, and we can now accelerate commercial sales. We believe our 3 MW turbines are best-in-class offerings suited for Indian wind conditions, and will be a key growth driver for us going forward. The product has received huge interest from our customers across the PSU, IPP & C&I segments, and this listing will help us further accelerate our supplies and installation of the turbines.”

Inox Wind’s plans for the next decade are aligned with India’s Aatmanirbhar vision, as the country steams ahead with a target to reach around 140 gigawatt (GW) of wind capacity by 2030.

The shares were up by 3.70 per cent at Rs 486.50 on the BSE at 11.22 am.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit