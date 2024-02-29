Zvolv, a leading global hyper-automation company with operations across India, the US, MEA, Australia and New Zealand, has raised ₹16 crore led by Silverneedle Ventures with participation from existing investors JSW Ventures and others.

Zvolv plans to deploy the fresh funds to further expand and strengthen its extensive LCNC Hyper automation capabilities by integrating a trust-based generative AI layer into next-generation enterprise AI applications.

The new capabilities will help enterprises further drive significant efficiency gains and accelerated time-to-value leverage. Zvolv also plans to expand its offerings in the US market through reseller collaborations and direct presence.

Launched in 2018 by former Apple and Texas Instruments technologists Hardik Gandhi and Sujoy Chakravarty, Zvolv is already a leader in the LCNC hyper-automation space in India, said the company.

With its recently introduced ‘Z-wall’ generative-AI trust orchestration engine, alongside the release of the latest version of its LCNC Hyper automation Microservices Platform, Zvolv enables enterprises to rapidly deploy AI and automation features in their products and services, leveraging generative AI securely and at scale. In addition, with over 100 solution accelerators available across retail operations/expansion, supply chain management, and HR/Finance operations, businesses can leverage immediate solutions to their operational inefficiencies, with an order of magnitude lower time and cost compared to traditional code-based development approaches.

According to industry estimates, almost 70 per cent of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies by 2025.

Hardik Gandhi, CEO, Zvolv, said the company expects to expand further into the US healthcare space.

The fresh investment is a validation of both the potential of Zvolv and the gaining traction in the large enterprise segment, he added.