Intech Additive expands range of metal 3D printers

Bengaluru-based Intech Additive Solutions, which claims to be the first Indian OEM successful in developing and supplying 3D metal printers based on laser powder bed fusion technology for industrial manufacturing, has announced the expansion of its range of metal 3D printers with the launch of the ‘iFusion LF series’, a large-format range with a high build rate for cost-effective manufacturing.

The iFusion LF series has a range that starts with a single 500W laser printer and is upgradeable to a quad laser configuration with 700W and 1000W lasers if required. The LF series of machines require the lowest initial investment to procure and install compared to other similar-sized metal 3D printers, along with locally available spares and support, a company spokesman said here.

Four years in making

This ‘Made in India’ product is a result of extensive research, development and innovation spread over the past almost four years. The iFusion LF series, tightly integrated with Intech’s software suite for metal additive manufacturing with a build volume of 450x450x450mm, aims to deliver robustness and productivity at rates that are cost-effective.

Pradeep Nair, Vice-President, Hardware Sales, Intech, said that Indian companies have a huge interest in 3D printers that build parts larger than 400 mm. All these machines must be imported and are expensive. There are other issues like long lead times for support and spares, making Indian companies ultimately settle for less expensive mid-sized machines.

Pact with Poeir Jets

“The iFusion LF Series amply fills this void, says Nair. “The system supports a wide range of materials like aluminium, titanium, steel, Inconel, cobalt and chrome addressing the needs of aerospace, automotive, general engineering, tool, die and medical market segments in India and abroad.”

Intech has already signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru-based Poeir Jets, the first company from India into the design, development, and manufacture of propulsion systems for unmanned aerial applications and micro-jet engines for unmanned aerial solutions and heavy lift drones, for supply of its LF series. With the success of the 3D printed parts from Intech, Poeir Jets have begun printing larger parts with an iFusion LF series system for their production needs.

Product endorsement

KS Swami, Director, Poeir Jets, said that the 3D printed parts from the iFusion series have performed ‘exceptionally well’ during the testing phases and have proved to be of production quality. “Intech’s 3D printers helped us achieve the required scale for commercialising production, ensuring lower cost per part," he says.

"We are now moving to printing parts on Intech’s LF series of machines. The larger build envelope suits our needs to print parts for our engine and hybrid drones. This, coupled with the lower costs compared to imported systems, local spares and support, among other things, makes it an automatic choice for us,” Swami added.