InterviewBit raises $20 million in Series A funding

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
Bengaluru-based edtech start-up, InterviewBit, which recently launched an advanced online computer science program for college graduates and young professional software engineers, called Scaler Academy, has raised $20 million in Series A financing. The funding was led by Sequoia India, Tiger Global and Global Founders Capital, among others.
InterviewBit was founded in 2015 by Abhimanyu Saxena and Anshuman Singh. It is an online platform that teaches students and young professionals the skills needed for technology jobs, mentors them to crack recruitment processes as well as provides referrals to opportunities in the software industry across the globe.
The Scaler Academy, launched in April 2019, received over two lakh applications. While 2,000 students are currently enrolled in the program, they have already graduated and placed several hundred software engineers at top tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung, among others.
The company will use these funds to scale up their enrolment and launch in new markets, while also investing in their curriculum and their live teaching product to enhance the student-teacher experience.
Anshuman Singh, Co-Founder, InterviewBit, said, “We are thrilled by the faith and support shown to us by our investors. A lot of young engineers don’t always have access and exposure to the relevant technical skills or recruitment processes of global companies. Our mission is to bridge that gap and help them grow in their careers.”
According to the recent National Employability Report Engineers 2019, employability of Indian engineers continues to be as low as 20 per cent. With that in mind, Scaler Academy’s six-month online program aims at enhancing the coding skills of professionals by creating a modern curriculum with exposure to the latest technologies. The students enrolled in Scaler Academy are mentored and taught by tech leaders and subject matter experts working with leading organisations including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix, among others.
“Scaler Academy was incubated earlier this year inside InterviewBit to help young professionals and students learn advanced programming skills. Within a short period of time, it has made a huge impact on the capabilities of our students, who spend, on average four to five hours/day on our online and live learning platform. We are very excited that our work results in a step function change in the careers of our students, and so we have re-branded it as Scaler Academy, a platform for pursuing excellence in software programming,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit.
The start-up claims to have over 10 lakh registered software developers with over three lakh monthly active users. Over 600 global companies including Google, Uber, Amazon, Facebook, Flipkart, NetApp, Myntra and Dunzo, among others, work with InterviewBit for their hiring requirements.
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...