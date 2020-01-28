InterviewBit raises $20 million in Series A funding

Bengaluru-based edtech start-up, InterviewBit, which recently launched an advanced online computer science program for college graduates and young professional software engineers, called Scaler Academy, has raised $20 million in Series A financing. The funding was led by Sequoia India, Tiger Global and Global Founders Capital, among others.

InterviewBit was founded in 2015 by Abhimanyu Saxena and Anshuman Singh. It is an online platform that teaches students and young professionals the skills needed for technology jobs, mentors them to crack recruitment processes as well as provides referrals to opportunities in the software industry across the globe.

The Scaler Academy, launched in April 2019, received over two lakh applications. While 2,000 students are currently enrolled in the program, they have already graduated and placed several hundred software engineers at top tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung, among others.

The company will use these funds to scale up their enrolment and launch in new markets, while also investing in their curriculum and their live teaching product to enhance the student-teacher experience.

Anshuman Singh, Co-Founder, InterviewBit, said, “We are thrilled by the faith and support shown to us by our investors. A lot of young engineers don’t always have access and exposure to the relevant technical skills or recruitment processes of global companies. Our mission is to bridge that gap and help them grow in their careers.”

According to the recent National Employability Report Engineers 2019, employability of Indian engineers continues to be as low as 20 per cent. With that in mind, Scaler Academy’s six-month online program aims at enhancing the coding skills of professionals by creating a modern curriculum with exposure to the latest technologies. The students enrolled in Scaler Academy are mentored and taught by tech leaders and subject matter experts working with leading organisations including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix, among others.

“Scaler Academy was incubated earlier this year inside InterviewBit to help young professionals and students learn advanced programming skills. Within a short period of time, it has made a huge impact on the capabilities of our students, who spend, on average four to five hours/day on our online and live learning platform. We are very excited that our work results in a step function change in the careers of our students, and so we have re-branded it as Scaler Academy, a platform for pursuing excellence in software programming,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit.

The start-up claims to have over 10 lakh registered software developers with over three lakh monthly active users. Over 600 global companies including Google, Uber, Amazon, Facebook, Flipkart, NetApp, Myntra and Dunzo, among others, work with InterviewBit for their hiring requirements.