Invesco, OFI call for EGM of Zee Entertainment shareholders

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together hold 17.88 per cent in Zee Entertainment, have called for an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company today to seek the ouster of Subhash Chandra’s son Punit Goenka as the director of the company.
The investors have also sought the removal of two other directors Monish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien. Invesco has proposed six new names to reconstitute the board.
Stocks that will see action today
Invesco Oppenheimer is one of the oldest investors in the company and has been an investor for about 17 years. The Subhash Chandra-backed Essel Group had decided to sell additional 11 per cent of the promoter stake in Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund in 2019 as part of the debt reduction plan.
While Invesco, in its letter to Zee, did not explain why it was seeking Goenka’s ouster, it said that the request to call for shareholders meeting is pursuant to Section 100(2)(a) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.
Meanwhile, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of the company with immediate effect.
Why Zee Entertainment stock is a good buy
Last week, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Service (IiAS) had raised concerns against Subhash Chandra-backed Zee Entertainment regarding corporate governance.
Chandra’s brother Jawahar Goel'’ Dish TV also came under fire when YES Bank proposed to oust the company’s entire board of directors, including Goel.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...