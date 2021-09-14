Invesco, OFI call for EGM of Zee Entertainment shareholders

Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together hold 17.88 per cent in Zee Entertainment, have called for an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company today to seek the ouster of Subhash Chandra’s son Punit Goenka as the director of the company.

The investors have also sought the removal of two other directors Monish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien. Invesco has proposed six new names to reconstitute the board.

Invesco Oppenheimer is one of the oldest investors in the company and has been an investor for about 17 years. The Subhash Chandra-backed Essel Group had decided to sell additional 11 per cent of the promoter stake in Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund in 2019 as part of the debt reduction plan.

While Invesco, in its letter to Zee, did not explain why it was seeking Goenka’s ouster, it said that the request to call for shareholders meeting is pursuant to Section 100(2)(a) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.

Concerns raised

Meanwhile, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of the company with immediate effect.

Last week, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Service (IiAS) had raised concerns against Subhash Chandra-backed Zee Entertainment regarding corporate governance.

Chandra’s brother Jawahar Goel'’ Dish TV also came under fire when YES Bank proposed to oust the company’s entire board of directors, including Goel.