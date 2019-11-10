Companies

IOCL gets Environment Ministry’s clearance to set up 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 10, 2019 Published on November 10, 2019

File photo   -  Reuters

The estimated investment in setting up the plant is Rs 766 crore

The Ministry of Environment has granted clearance to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up a Rs 766-crore 2G ethanol plant in Haryana’s Panipat district.

Making the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Happy to inform that Environment Clearance is given to IOCL to set up new 2G Ethanol plant in Panipat.”

He also said that the project would help in achieving the goal of doubling farmers’ income.

“This project not only promotes use of environment friendly fuel but also aids in fulfilment of government’s goal of doubling farmers’ income,” he tweeted.

The IOCL had submitted a proposal seeking environment clearance for its proposed 100 KLPD Ligno-Cellulosic 2G ethanol plant at Baholi in Panipat district of Haryana.

The estimated investment in setting up the plant is Rs 766 crore.

Ethanol produced will be used for blending in transportation fuel, an official source said.

Recently, the central government had notified that no environmental clearance would be required by sugar mills to produce additional ethanol from sugarcane juice.

Published on November 10, 2019
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Alibaba eyes record Singles’ Day sales