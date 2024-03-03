Guwahati Refinery, owned by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Sunday, said Pradip Kumar Basumatary has taken charge as the Chief General Manager and Refinery Head following the superannuation of G K Goyari.

Basumatary, a mechanical engineering graduate from Assam Engineering College, took charge on March 1, the company said in a statement.

Prior to the new role, Basumatary was the Chief General Manager (Technical) at the Guwahati Refinery.

Also read: IOCL scraps first green hydrogen tender as industry body moves Delhi High Court

Basumatary has experience in refinery operation and maintenance, project commissioning, and handling fuel quality upgradation projects under BS-VI regime, amongst others, the company said in its statement.

“Besides, he has been instrumental in augmenting Guwahati Refinery’s capacity to 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) in 2023 and synchronising the operation with 132-KV grid power of the State Government,” the statement said.