IPL Biologicals signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for setting up a ₹400 crore bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide facility in Gujarat, according to an official release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel. “As we embark on this transformative journey with the Gujarat government for the establishment of a new bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide production facility in Gujarat, we are driven by a profound commitment to redefine the future of agriculture. Our vision goes beyond traditional boundaries, encapsulating a holistic approach towards sustainable farming practices. Our commitment to Global Standard Manufacturing is a testament to our aspiration to produce high-quality products that meet and exceed global standards. This manufacturing unit will be a fully automated, state-of-the-art facility, probably the best in the world and it will not only contribute to the local economy, but also elevate India’s standing in the global arena of biotechnology,” said Harshvardhan Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals.

IPL Biologicals envisions the MoU with the Gujarat Government to develop a new facility as a significant contributor to sustainable agriculture. The major focus of the first phase of production will be on the company’s agriculture products, followed by probiotics and enzyme products. The project shall be on reducing chemical usage in the agribusiness sector and providing safe food production to the world, the release added.

The development and operational commencement of IPL Biologicals’ agro-biological production facility is scheduled for mid-2025.