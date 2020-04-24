Companies

IRB postpones board meeting to April 26

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

IRB has rescheduled its Board meeting which was to be held on April 25.

In a filing to the exchanges, IRB said: "The Board of Directors of the company has rescheduled the board meeting and now it will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020."

The company did not specify the reason for this rescheduling.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
