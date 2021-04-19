ISSAR Pharma to license its peptide-based new chemical entities

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
ISSAR Pharma has announced that it will licence its New Chemical Entities (NCEs) based on peptide technology, which will open opportunities for partnerships. The potential collaboration would help ISSAR Pharmaceuticals design and deliver novel peptide-based drugs for various unmet healthcare needs, making it affordable and accessible for better health outcomes.
ISSAR, with over 25 years of R&D experience, uses solid-phase peptide synthesis technology. It has the capability to synthesise custom peptides, API peptides and cosmetic peptides. The firm has several patents for potential life changing peptide molecules lined up in their development pipeline targeting therapeutic areas such as oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology and diseases of bones and joints.
“We were the first Indian company to conduct phase-1 clinical trials and launch an indigenous peptide drug, Melgain for the treatment of Vitiligo in 2004. We have two commercialised products, 7 patents and 6 commercially viable products under development,” Ramakrishna Reddy Isanaka, Founder and Chairman of ISSAR Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.
The company’s FDA-compliant manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, is into peptides. Its peptide molecule Melgain— for the treatment of Vitiligo— has now been introduced as Novoskin with improved properties and effectiveness.
Its second NCE, Xylentra, is used for the treatment of burns and microbial infections. The company has developed molecules to prevalent conditions in the Western world such as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Psoriasis and Sepsis. Recently, Xylentra was licensed to Viatris, formerly known as Mylan Laboratories.
