Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has expanded the production capacity of Manesar (Haryana) plant by one lakh units per annum, and with this additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at nine lakh vehicles per annum.

The company in a statement said that this assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing facilities at Manesar.

Cumulatively, the Manesar facility has contributed over 95 lakh units in MSIL’s three-crore production milestone. Vehicles including Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility, MSIL said.

Double capacity

“We aim to nearly double our capacity to four million vehicles per annum over the next seven-eight years and this capacity addition of one lakh vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5-lakh units per annum,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

This new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability, he added.

Also read:Maruti Suzuki India rejigs senior management

MSIL’s Manesar facility was inaugurated in February 2007 with the start of Plant A. As customer demand increased, the company added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013.