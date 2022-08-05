Isuzu Motors India & myTVS opens multi-brand service facility

Japanese auto maker Isuzu Motors and myTVS, India’s largest integrated multi-brand vehicle service provider, have opened a ‘multi-brand’ myTVS facility at JMD Isuzu dealership in Mumbai.

The new facility will deliver multi-brand services under the brand — myTVS. The facility of myTVS, while within the Isuzu workshop premises, will have dedicated facilities for other brands. The predominant part of the workshop will continue to operate as an exclusive Isuzu facility. This will bring efficiencies and ensure better viability for the dealer while providing more reach for myTVS, according to a statement.

Industry first

Under this partnership programme, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of myTVS by providing dedicated and shared services and bays within their existing Isuzu service premises itself.

“We are constantly working on making our facilities increasingly viable. This unique partnership will enhance the dealer’s ability to offer dedicated services to Isuzu customers as well as connect with customers of other brands. Being an experienced and leading player in the industry, myTVS will offer exceptional services to their customers,” said Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India.

Services offered

The myTVS facility at JMD Isuzu will offer services such as general service and body/accidental repairs for multi-brand vehicles other than Isuzu vehicles. It aims to provide quick service, speed wash as well as cashless insurance at reasonable costs, among others. The identified manpower is trained with a special focus on skill inventory, gap analysis and aggregate repairs for the multi-brand service, it said.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, myTVS, says, “It is a decisive strategic deal that has the potential to disrupt the way the Indian automobile industry functions. The fact that the brick-and-mortar dealership/service centres are capital intensive, this co-existence model will ease that burden. We see this partnership as a catalyst to thrive on each other’s strengths, and customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries. For myTVS, a partner like Isuzu will further strengthen our service portfolio range and help us penetrate in the Western part of the country.”