ITC arm to crowd-source ideas for sustainable packaging, managing waste

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 30, 2021

Deadline to submit entries is February 28, 2022   -  The Hindu

Floats challenge for start-ups to come up with solution

ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division has called for workable ideas from start-ups on sustainable packaging and smart waste management solutions.

“We have decided to crowdsource innovative ideas from start-ups to address the problems in packaging and waste management segments,” a company executive said.

The ITC division has called for solutions that can substitute single-use plastics and automate the waste segregation process using smart technology-based solutions. The firm has tied up with Invest India to launch the ‘ITC Sustainability Innovation Challenge’.

Support for start-ups

Shortlisted start-ups will be offered incentives, including mentorship from experts, paid pilot opportunity and assistance in testing and certification at the development stage.

“This will be followed by support to enable market expansion and capacity building through funding opportunities in the early market-play stage,” he said.

For the challenge of waste segregation, collection and handling, the organisers have called for ideas for managing household and municipality waste based on different material type such as paper, metal, glass and rigid plastic.

Revenue model

“The ideas must include an effective revenue model for the waste management ecosystem and lead to significant incremental benefits over prevailing methods as the desired outcome from the solutions,” he said.

The deadline to submit entries is February 28, 2022.

“Disposal of plastic and non-biodegradable waste continues to pose the biggest challenge in solid waste management in our country,” Vadiraj Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of ITC PSPD, said.

Published on December 30, 2021

