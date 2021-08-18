ITC Hotels launches Welcomhotel in Jammu

Welcomhotel – one of the brands from ITC Hotels, has launched its new 83-keys property at Katra in Jammu. The property will have a swimming pool and different activities, apart from other regular offerings.

Other services include a spread of food and beverages that include international and vegetable cuisines; holistic Ayurveda experiences and therapies apart from outdoor and indoor facilities for events, weddings and celebrations.

The property is located 45 kms from Jammu airport, ITC said in a release.

According to Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels, the brand Welcomhotel continues on its expansion spree offering guests the most beautiful destination properties.

“Katra truly offers the best of enriching experiences, for both pilgrimage and leisure. The globally acknowledged DNV platinum certified ‘WeAssure’ health and hygiene protocol at our hotels enables travelers to enjoy their holiday with complete peace of mind,” he said.