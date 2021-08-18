Companies

ITC Hotels launches Welcomhotel in Jammu

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 18, 2021

The new 83-keys property is located in Katra

Welcomhotel – one of the brands from ITC Hotels, has launched its new 83-keys property at Katra in Jammu. The property will have a swimming pool and different activities, apart from other regular offerings.

Other services include a spread of food and beverages that include international and vegetable cuisines; holistic Ayurveda experiences and therapies apart from outdoor and indoor facilities for events, weddings and celebrations.

The property is located 45 kms from Jammu airport, ITC said in a release.

According to Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels, the brand Welcomhotel continues on its expansion spree offering guests the most beautiful destination properties.

“Katra truly offers the best of enriching experiences, for both pilgrimage and leisure. The globally acknowledged DNV platinum certified ‘WeAssure’ health and hygiene protocol at our hotels enables travelers to enjoy their holiday with complete peace of mind,” he said.

Published on August 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ITC HOTELS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.