ITC Hotels has partnered with Jolle Hospitality Group for Welcomhotel in Belagavi. The new hotel will offer 116 spacious rooms, along with about 1200 square metres of banquet space, multiple dining experiences and a fitness centre.

The hotel, which is spread over more than five acres of land, is currently under construction and is likely to be completed by 2024. It is located in the industrial area of Kakti, off NH-4 on Pune-Bengaluru highway.

“The signing of Welcomhotel Belagavi is in line with ITC hotels’ expansion plan to take our brands and services to Tier-2 markets in addition to prime metro cities. Belagavi offers a wide range of demand drivers originating from its industrial, trading, government, and leisure-driven businesses. Belagavi’s proximity to the borders of Maharashtra and Goa has enabled the city to acquire cultural flavours from the two States, blending well with the local Kannada culture creating a rich heritage for itself,” Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said in a press statement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit