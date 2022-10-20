ITC Hotels has signed a Welcomhotel in Jabalpur under a management contract with ARV Hotels Private Ltd. The Welcomhotel Jabalpur will offer 124 rooms and over 15,000 sq. ft. of banquet space along with two restaurants, a swimming pool, a spa, and a fitness centre.

Located at Sagra, the property is just 6 km away from the popular tourist spot, Bhedaghat, while also being accessible to the IT Park, Jabalpur Junction Station, and Jabalpur airport, said a statement issued by the company.

According to Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, Jabalpur offers a healthy mix of commercial, trading, government and leisure-oriented business opportunities and has become a key administrative and business center for the State.

“Welcomhotels are on a high growth trajectory, both in business and leisure destinations. We are excited to bring the Welcomhotel brand from the ITC Hotels group to Madhya Pradesh. The significant meeting and banquet space backed by ITC Hotels’ renowned strength in food and beverage and hospitality service will give Welcomhotel Jabalpur an edge in the market,” Chadha said in the statement.

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels is the new age traveler’s key to curated immersive experiences that enrich both business and leisure journeys.