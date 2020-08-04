ITC launches SavlonHexa soap and bodywash

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd has extended hygiene and personal care offerings under the ‘Savlon’ brand. It has launched the “SavlonHexa Advanced” soap and body-wash. Hand sanitisers under the SavlonHexa brand has already been launched by the company.

The new offerings are “scientifically designed” with the help of experts “to provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection”.

“The new normal has reconstructed everyday habits with hygiene taking precedence. Consumers are today more discerning about their choices in everyday life and are adopting stringent precautionary measures to ensure well being. SavlonHexa Advanced is an offering in the personal wash category, that combines a balance of germ protection and skin cleansing and care,” Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Ltd, said.

SavlonHexa Advanced Bodywash is available in 100ml and 500ml packs priced at ₹60 and ₹400 respectively’ while the soap is available across different price points starting ₹10 and up to ₹52.