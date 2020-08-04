ITC launches SavlonHexa soap and bodywash

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd has extended hygiene and personal care offerings under the ‘Savlon’ brand. It has launched the “SavlonHexa Advanced” soap and body-wash. Hand sanitisers under the SavlonHexa brand has already been launched by the company.
The new offerings are “scientifically designed” with the help of experts “to provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection”.
“The new normal has reconstructed everyday habits with hygiene taking precedence. Consumers are today more discerning about their choices in everyday life and are adopting stringent precautionary measures to ensure well being. SavlonHexa Advanced is an offering in the personal wash category, that combines a balance of germ protection and skin cleansing and care,” Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Ltd, said.
SavlonHexa Advanced Bodywash is available in 100ml and 500ml packs priced at ₹60 and ₹400 respectively’ while the soap is available across different price points starting ₹10 and up to ₹52.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The company is well-placed to benefitfrom revival in trade expansion
Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...