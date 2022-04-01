ITC paperboard unit to leverage newer technologies for enhancing margin

The Paperboards and Speciality Papers Business of ITC has implemented several transformative projects across key business areas and will now leverage Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance productivity and achieve strategic cost efficiencies.

The company has developed and implemented over 50 use cases across various business spheres enabling the paperboard division to expand margin by 2.30 per cent over the last 2 years.

Digital vision

IoT, advanced analytics, and image analytics are the digital levers ITC PSPD is using to achieve its digital vision

The Digital Transformation Program under the aegis of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman covers manufacturing, wood plantations, procurement, sales and marketing, sustainability, finance, IT, HR, logistics, among others.

The multi-dimensional digital interventions encompass Industrial IoT for Smart Operations, Integrated Data Infra/Platform, AI/ML Algos for ‘Golden Batches’ in the process, AI/ML based Image Analytics and IoT Based Crop Monitoring & Advisory.

It is also collaborating with partners from start-up ecosystems, and established solution providers, in building solutions custom-fit to business requirements. These interventions got a significant boost amid the Covid pandemic providing further impetus to step up digital transformation.

Vadiraj Kulkarni, Divisional Chief Executive of ITC PSPD said the company caters to diverse value-added packaging requirements of end users across sectors with innovative solutions, carving a unique niche for itself.

Accelerating this momentum further, it is now implementing a digital transformation programme across the business led by adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies at scale, he added.

The company in its endeavour to drive digital innovation and reap more benefits is actively pursuing initiatives to develop future-ready digital skills among managers and the larger workforce to make them digital-savvy. This is over and above the constitution of the in-house Industry 4.0 Centre of Excellence (ICoE) to foster digital transformation across the company.

These interventions are enabling ITC PSPD to adopt digital innovations ahead of the industry by improving data connectivity and transparency across the value chain and by easing up the generation of actionable insights to improve the excellence levels and drive benefits.