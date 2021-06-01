ITC posts consolidated net profit of ₹3,817 cr in Q4

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
ITC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,816.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The cigarette-FMCG-to-hotel major had posted a net profit of ₹3,926.46 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was at ₹15,404.37 crore during the quarter. It was ₹12,560.64 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.
Meanwhile, ITC said its results for this quarter are not comparable with the earlier period as it also includes the revenue of Sunrise Foods, which it had acquired on July 27, 2020.
"The financial results of the group and 'FMCG Others' of the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 include those of Sunrise from July 27, 2020 and consequently are not comparable with previous periods," it said.
ITC to fund Kolkata-based Medica Superspeciality Hospital for setting up Covid-19 facility
For the full fiscal year 2020-21, ITC's net profit was at ₹13,389.80 crore. It had posted a net profit of ₹15,584.56 crore in FY20.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹53,155.12 crore. It was ₹51,393.47 crore in 2019-20.
Shares of ITC on Tuesday settled at ₹215.20 on BSE, down 0.65 per cent from the previous close.
