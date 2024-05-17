ITI Limited, a telecom manufacturing company, has received LoIs (letter of intent) worth ₹37.5 Crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for installation of Solar Street light Systems.

ITI Limited’s Naini Unit has received LOI for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning with Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC for 5 years) including Remote Monitoring System (RMS) of 2800 numbers of Solar Street Light Systems amounting to ₹8.58 Crore and another LoI of 9440 numbers of Solar Street light Systems amounting to ₹28.94 Crore, from DPRO Katihar, under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana.

The above-mentioned systems are to be installed under supervision of Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) and the major Components of the Solar Street light Systems are Solar PV Module, Solar Batteries, LED Luminaries, Mounting Structures, and Balance of System (BOS).

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, “ITI Limited is proud to partner with Government of Bihar’s BREDA to help illuminate streets with sustainable solar energy. This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and creating vibrant rural environments. The project adds to the aesthetics there and provides cutting-edge lighting solutions for a greener tomorrow.”Mr. Rai further added - “ITI Limited has acquired rich experience of successfully supplying and installing Solar Street Light System in the state of Bihar since last year.”

The Naini Unit is already manufacturing solar panels which can harness solar power up to 400W. In terms of yearly production, Naini Unit manufactures solar panels, which can harness 18 MegaWatt (MW) of solar energy that comes to around 55,000 panels per year. With the enhanced capacity (500 MW), the unit will start manufacturing around 15,00,000 panels per year.

(With inputs from BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit