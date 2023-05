Jainex Aamol reported standalone Q4 net profit dropped to ₹18 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, from ₹35 lakh a year earlier. Total income from operations fell to ₹5.19 crore from ₹5.62 crore.

Net profit for FY23 slid to ₹1.25 crore from ₹1.45 crore. Total income from operations rose to ₹20.34 crore from ₹18.91 crore.

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. manufactures hacksaw blades, press tools, and dies.