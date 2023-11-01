JetSynthesys entered into a collaboration with Brinc, a global venture accelerator firm. The partnership aims to establish a gaming accelerator program, which will provide operational expertise and financial support to start-ups in the gaming sector. This initiative is geared towards addressing challenges faced by game developers both in India and globally.

The program will focus on aspects including Game Titles, DevTools, and Consumer Applications, encompassing areas like Immersive Gaming, Blockchain Gaming, and more. Over 25 start-ups are expected to benefit from this initiative, receiving mentorship, access to resources, and financial backing of up to $2,00,000 (₹1.66 crore) tailored to their specific requirements.

Karan Keswani, Managing Director of Brinc India, said, “We are extremely enthusiastic about our collaboration with JetSynthesys. Their proven track record in accelerating start-ups in the gaming sector will significantly contribute to the program’s success. We believe that combining our strengths will lead to revolutionary solutions that will redefine the industry.”