Piramal Realty, a subsidiary of the Piramal Group, has teamed up with Jio-bp, a joint venture between RIL and bp that focuses on fuel and mobility, to offer high-quality EV charging solutions in all of Piramal’s residential projects in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). The Jio-bp pulse mobile app will allow customers and visitors to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations located at Piramal’s residential complexes.

The availability of EV charging infrastructure at Piramal Realty’s residential projects enables convenient charging of electric vehicles and enhances the confidence of potential EV buyers.

As part of the partnership, Jio-bp has already installed the first batch of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Jio-bp has established and launched India’s largest EV fleet charging hubs and hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country in just a few years of operation.

Battery swapping services

In addition to fixed charging, Jio-bp provides battery swapping services through its vast network of battery swapping stations. EV customers can easily access both charging services via Jio-bp’s state-of-the-art mobile app, which has industry-leading features and capabilities.