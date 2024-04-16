Shares of Jio Financial Services rose 5% on Tuesday, a day after it entered into a new joint venture with BlackRock to set up a wealth management and broking business in the country.

The stock was last up 3.5% at ₹366.65, while the broader market was down 0.7%. The stock has jumped 40% since it was spun out of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group last year. It had fallen 4.8% on Monday.

Jio Financial and BlackRock's their second joint venture aims to tap into India's increasingly lucrative wealth business and on the growing tribe of retail investors as the country's benchmark stock indices hovering near record highs.

The duo had launched an asset management venture last year.

While the Nifty 50 has gained 1.9% so far this year, Jio Financial has surged 52%, enroute to multiple record highs after falling 11% in 2023. The company is currently valued at around 2.36 trillion rupees (nearly $28 billion).