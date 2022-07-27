JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 net profit down 15.5% at ₹115.07 cr

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15.49 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹115.07 crore for Q1 ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit of ₹136.17 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 24.78 per cent at ₹1,654.14 crore during the quarter under review against ₹1,325.58 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company, its operating profit margin declined in Q1 "due to cost-push".

It has recorded a "very satisfactory growth in its net sales" and could achieve a marginal increase in the operating profit "despite considerable pressure from the cost, mainly because of unabated increase in global fuel cost," said earning statement by the company.

JK Lakshmi Cement's total expenses were ₹1,489.10 crore, up 28.6 per cent in Q1 FY23 compared to ₹1,157.88 crore.

Share of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹442.95 apiece on BSE, down 1.44 per cent from the previous close.