The Tata group owned Jaguar Land Rover will hold a ‘global sourcing meet’ at the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) to be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu between March 4 and 6 – an event to which the highest number of delegates are from Africa.

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) holds the IESS periodically; the Coimbatore event is the 11th in the series. Over 450 overseas delegates from 50 countries have registered themselves (so far) for the event, the highest number of whom – 177 – are from 17 African countries.

It was said at a press conference of EEPC that among the events to be held at the expo is the JLR Global Sourcing Meet. The German agri machinery major, CLAAS will also hold its own ‘global sourcing meet’ at the Coimbatore engineering expo.

EEPC’s Chairman, Arun Kumar Garodia, said that IESS 2024, will see over 300 exhibitors displaying over 150 products, 455 international delegates and 8,000 business visitors. There will be side events – seminars, conferences, vendor development meets with Indian public sector companies and signing of MoUs.

The Department of Defence Production, Government of India, Tata Steel, ONDC and Ather are among the other leading exhibitors at the expo.

Jayant Nadiger, Trade Commissioner of Flanders region of Belgium, said at the press conference that a delegation from the Port of Antwerp would attend the expo; a customs attache will brief participants about the paper-less entry of products into EU, which is to come into force from June.

Martin Dulig, Economics minister from the Saxon state of Germany will lead the German delegation.