JSPL’s rebar mill at Angul goes on stream

The Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on Thursday, dedicated to the nation one of the world’s largest rebar mills of 1.4 million tonnes per annum capacity (MTPA). Built by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), the rebar mill is a part of the 6 MTPA integrated steel complex at Angul in Odisha.

JSPL is expanding its Angul plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA.

“Keeping in line with our sustainability focus, we commissioned India’s first coal gasification plant based direct reduced iron plant at Angul. We are aligned with Centre’s climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070,” Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL, said.

Post the rebar mill going on-stream, JSPL can now produce a 50 mm TMT rebar at the facility.

Earlier in the day, the Union Steel Minister, while addressing the inaugural session of the Plastic Recycling Conference Asia 2.0 at Gurugram, said the iron and steel industry has to play a vital role in making this planet pollution-free.

The use of plastic waste in place of coking and non-coking coal will be helpful to reduce pollution and convert the waste in to wealth, Singh said, adding that: “Recycling plastic will reduce pollution, help steel industry reduce coking coal imports and create new employment opportunities.”