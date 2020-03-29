JSW Group commits ₹100 cr to fight Covid-19

JSW Group has committed over ₹100 crore in support of all on-going relief efforts of the Central and State governments towards fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

Evaluating the current requirements to flatten the curve, the JSW Group has pledged assistance to a direct contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund).

Each employee of the JSW Group has committed a minimum of a single day’s salary as donation to the Fund. Many employees are also voluntarily offering over and above one-day salary contribution. The JSW Group will also contribute generously to PM-Cares Fund, said the company in a statement.

Healthcare support

A part of the above commitment has been earmarked to source and import ventilators for immediate use in all healthcare facilities across the country and to fund testing kits, and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves for healthcare workers.

Communities around the JSW Group facilities will be provided with staples and other essential dietary requirements, it said. Conversion of a number of facilities across JSW Group locations to isolation wards, limiting the stress on community hospitals in the areas, is also in progress, it added.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said the group is continuously evaluating the situation and is committed to assisting the government in all ways possible to deal with all Covid-related fallouts.

“These immediate contributions are what we see is the need of the hour, and we have earmarked further monetary and non-monetary contributions so as to dynamically respond to all societal requirements in future,” he said.