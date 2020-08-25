JSW One initiative, a concrete approach to coordinating cement, steel, paint supply chain

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
JSW Group is combining its distribution and supply chain expertise across the steel and cement businesses under an integrated JSW One initiative.
JSW Group has a presence in steel, cement and paints business in India. All these three products have a common set of customers as they are essential in building a home. In order to reach out to these common set of consumers and channel partners, an integrated effort is being mobilised through this initiative.
JSW One has commenced operations in the eastern region and will scale this up pan-India over the next couple of years.
Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement said, customers need TMT rebars, cement and steel roofs and paint for construction. JSW Group is the only conglomerate globally which can provide these as a comprehensive offering to customers. “Through JSW One, we leverage this unique opportunity to change and alter the way we market our products to our customers,” he said.
Surjayan Mukherjee, Vice President Sales & Marketing, JSW Cement said, “Currently JSW Group has 1,766 cement dealers and 950 steel dealers in the eastern region of India. Out of these, only 110 dealers currently sell both steel and cement. With JSW One initiative, we will be able to scale-up this overlap to deepen our combined presence in the east.”
JSW One has commenced operations with the cross-selling JSW Neosteel TMT Rebars and cement portfolio to its channel partners.
