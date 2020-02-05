JSW Steel ropes Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
JSW Steel has roped in cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador for the company for its JSW ColorOn and JSW NeoSteel products.
JSW Steel on Wednesday tweeted, “We are thrilled to have Rishabh Pant and have no doubt that this partnership will beneficial.” The partnership will also increase the recall for the JSW NeoSteel and JSW Coloron+ brands, Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement and Director of JSW Sports was quoted in the tweet.
"We welcome Rishabh Pant to JSW Steel as our partner in growth, We believe that our association with Rishabh will help create greater awareness for our products," said Jayant Acharya, Director Commerical Marketing and Corporate Strategy, JSW Steel said in a tweet.
On Tuesday, JSW Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 394 crore during the December 2019 quarter. Its total income in the October-December 2019 period fell to ₹2,106 crore
