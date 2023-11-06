The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is exploring other options rather than surrendering its thermal coal mine to the government by putting up a gasification plant. The company had earlier written to the government to give back the lease of the mine as it was uneconomical to operate the same. However, the company now plans to put up a plant to turn the coal to gaseous state for use in the blast furnace at its steel plant.

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel, told businessline that the company is looking at options and technologies to convert the coal into syn energy.

Synthesis gas, or syngas, can be used for production instead of coal. It is another technology which is available, but the company is exploring various options, and will decide on whether to surrender the mine or use the gasified coal, he added.

The process of gasification turns coal into a very hot syngas, which is composed of carbon monoxide, hydrogen and carbon dioxide, and small amounts of other gases and particles.

The syngas is then cooled and cleaned to remove the other gases and particles, leaving only carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The carbon monoxide is then converted into hydrogen and carbon dioxide, by mixing it with steam. The syngas then consists mostly of hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

Once transported, syngas is separated into streams of hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The hydrogen, once cleaned, is ready for use in blast furnace and the carbon dioxide is captured separately.

challenges

There were certain problems in making the coal mine operational because there was a river flowing through it and a railway line cutting across the asset. The railway lines could not be shifted because there is a forest area around it. JSW Steel had taken a report from outside agencies and was evaluating various options besides discussing with the Ministry on how to take the operation forward.