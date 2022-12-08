Mark Bush has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of JSW Steel USA to pursue other opportunities.

Greg Manfredi, current Chief Operating Officer, JSW Steel USA, will take interim charge and lead both, the Mingo Junction and the Baytown teams.

Related Stories JSW Steel to invest ₹4,500 cr in mining, green energy Has set target to source 6,000 MW green power; already generates 2,000 MW by recycling heat produced at steel plants READ NOW

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW USA, said Mark steered the company during Covid-19 and helped achieve many milestones during his tenure.

Manfredi said the team in the USA will continue to deliver the high-quality products that customers are accustomed to receiving from JSW Steel USA. His new role in the company will now include modernisation and upgrades of the plate mill facility at Baytown.